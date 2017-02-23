Authorities probe possible hate crime in suburban Kansas City

CORRECTS LAST NAME TO PURINTON - This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. Purinton waived extradition during a brief court hearing in Henry County in Missouri and will be returned to Kansas. (Henry County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

A man accused of shooting two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Authorities repeatedly declined at a Thursday news conference to say whether the shooting was a hate crime although local police said they were working with the FBI to investigate the case.

A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, said Adam Purinton used "racial slurs" before he started shooting Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at an area hospital, police said. Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were hospitalized and are in stable condition, they said.

The Linkedin accounts for Kuchibhotla and Madasani say that they were engineers working at GPS-maker Garmin and had studied in India.

In India, the shooting sent shock waves through the victims' hometowns and India's government was rushing diplomats to monitor progress in the investigation.

A spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry, Vikas Swarup, said Kuchibhotla was an Indian national from the southern state of Telangana.