Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHICAGO —
A terminally ill author's heartbreaking "dating profile" for her husband has gone viral.
In a column titled "You May Want To Marry My Husband" in Friday's New York Times, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, known for her children's books and the memoir "Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal," wrote about how she hopes her husband will love again after her death.
"I'm facing a deadline, in this case, a pressing one," wrote Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. "I need to say this (and say it right) while I have a) your attention, and b) a pulse."
Rosenthal, 51, then described her husband of 26 years, Jason, in a mock dating profile.
"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she wrote.
In the emotional essay, Rosenthal describes her husband, a lawyer, as a "sharp dresser," an "absolutely wonderful father," and a "dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion."
"Jason is compassionate – and he can flip a pancake," she wrote.
Rosenthal added: "Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.
"This is a man who emerges from the minimart or gas station and says, 'Give me your palm.' And, voila, a colorful gumball appears. (He knows I love all the flavors but white.)
"My guess is you know enough about him now. So let's swipe right."
She ended the column with a heartfelt plea.
"I am wrapping this up on Valentine's Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins," she wrote.
