Asian carp threaten Great Lakes

FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, plant manager Peter Allen feeds Asian carp onto a conveyer belt at the American Heartland Fish Products carp-processing plant near Grafton, Ill. Faced with the threat that Asian carp could enter the Great Lakes, Michigan is turning to the public for new ideas and plans to offer a prize to whomever comes up with a way to stop the voracious fish. The state's global search challenge comes after the U.S. government and others have spent hundreds of millions of dollars searching for a solution to stop the carp from entering the world's largest freshwater system. (AP Photo/Jim Suhr, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Faced with the threat that Asian carp could enter the Great Lakes, Michigan is turning to the public for new ideas and plans to offer a prize to whoever comes up with a way to stop the voracious fish.

Michigan's global search challenge comes after the U.S. government and others have spent hundreds of millions searching for a solution to stop the carp from entering the world's largest freshwater system.

If they aren't stopped, officials fear the aggressive fish will crowd out prize native fish and hamper recreational boating in large sections of the lakes, which stretch from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan in the west to New York and Pennsylvania in the east and from Ontario, Canada, in the north to Illinois, Indiana and Ohio in the south.

"I think in the fight against Asian carp, there aren't really any bad ideas," said Molly Flanagan, vice president of policy for the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

"We have to try a bunch of different things."

Michigan alone has a $38 billion tourism industry, much of it focused on the outdoors, and the Great Lakes region has a $7 billion fishing industry.

Asian carp have been spotted 45 miles from Lake Michigan.

If the fish make it into that lake, they could make their way into the other Great Lakes.