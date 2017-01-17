Follow us on

Posted: 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Arrest made in burned body homicide

'Person of interest' captured at home in Okay, OK

View Larger
Cody Austin Thompson
Fox23
Cody Austin Thompson

By Don Bishop

A man is behind bars as a person of interest in a homicide near Fort Gibson Lake on Sunday.  

Wagoner County deputies arrested Cody Thompson Tuesday evening in Okay, Oklahoma.

He was arrested on a warrant for arson, related to a mobile home fire last month.

Thompson also will be interviewed in the death of Brennon Davis, whose body was found burning near the lake.

