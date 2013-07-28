Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Armed robber refuses loot, says it's not worth it

TPD: Female victim faced gun during holdup on parking lot

Tulsa Police logo
By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are looking for a man accused of an armed robbery near 91st and Memorial.

The female victim had just driven onto the Sun Chase Apartments parking lot, near 8100 East 93 Street about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

But she was followed by a silver SUV, driven by a man with a gun.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Darren Bristow was on the scene.

He said the man "was robbing everyone in the vehicle. She just happened to be the driver."  

When the victims could only come up with three dollars, the robber refused the money, threw it back at them and said it wasn't worth it.

The robber "left in the SUV without taking anything. He was last seen northbound on Memorial."

No one's been arrested.

