Argument between two men gets one of them shot

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Pine and Sheridan.

A man was shot in the leg around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at a residence near 1400 North 71 East Avenue.

TPD Sergeant Brandon Smith said, "The suspect and victim were acquaintances and had an argument earlier in the evening over property. During the argument the suspect shot the victim one time."

The victim should recover.

Police are looking for the suspect.

He was last seen driving away in a white vehicle.