Area woman faces multiple counts of child endangerment

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Collinsville, Okla. —
A 41-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges after Collinsville officers served a warrant at her home this week.
The home is located on South 15th Street.
It didn't take officers very long to find illegal activity inside the home.
"Erin Blunt handed officer Linzy an orange container containing one gram of a green leafy substance," police said. "Erin then retrieved a large water bong with burnt marijuana residue from under the bathroom sink."
As officers searched the home, they found additional marijuana and more paraphernalia.
"A black and silver homemade smoking apparatus with burnt marijuana residue that was found on a small 'Frozen' themed children's table in the middle of the living room," police said.
Making matters worse, there were several children inside the home at the time of the bust.
Blunt has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
