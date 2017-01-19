Area shooting victim possibly saved by steel plate

By Michael Purdy

A recent fight between a brother and sister in Cherokee County came very close to being deadly.



Everything started when siblings Robert and Gretchen Thurman got into an argument that lasted several hours. During this time, Gretchen reportedly grabbed a gun and fired at her brother.



He was hit at least once in the neck.



Luckily, the victim has a steel plate in his neck. Investigators believe the plate may have saved his life.



In fact, the bullet didn't cause any significant damage.



His sister isn't so lucky. Gretchen was arrested and booked into jail.