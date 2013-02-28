Another Sooner in trouble with the law

By Michael Purdy

An University of Oklahoma football player has been suspended indefinitely.

The university released a statement Tuesday night, announcing cornerback Parrish Cobb's punishment. This comes after an arrest warrant was issued.

Wacotrib.com reports Cobb is wanted in connection with an armed robbery is Bellmead, Texas. The incident happened outside of a convenience store and the suspect brandished a gun.

Cobb is expected to turn himself in sometime today.

With the criminal problems OU football players have had over the last couple of years, do you think Bob Stoops is losing control of the program?