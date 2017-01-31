Baby dolphin dies because of tourist selfies

A baby dolphin (not pictured) died after being passed around by tourists for photos, reports say. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Another baby dolphin died after tourists in Argentina took selfies with the animal instead of putting it back in the water, according to the Dodo.

In an upsetting video posted by C5N News, tourists can be seen swarming around the animal stranded on the beach.

"They let him die. They could have returned him to the ocean," a witness told C5N News. "He was breathing, but everyone started taking photos and touching him, saying he was already dead."

C5N News reported that the video was submitted through a private message on the organization's Facebook page.

It’s unclear from the video whether the dolphin was already sick or how much damage the human contact caused it. But removing him from the water and not putting him back did not help the animal’s condition, the Dodo reported.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In February 2016, Argentinian tourists carried two dolphins from the ocean for a photo op, which resulted in one dying.

This incident indicates some tourists in Argentina still haven’t learned the dangers of tampering with wildlife for the sake of a photo.

Perhaps tourists should take a lesson from Dana Menk. The Florida woman captured an amazing photo of an alligator getting a ride from a manatee without having to remove the animals from their habitat.