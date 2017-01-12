American troops and tanks on the move in Poland

U.S. Army vehicles cross the Polish border in Olszyna, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 heading for their new base in Zagan. First U.S. troops arrive in Zagan in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troops to be based here and reassure Poland that is worried about Russia's activity. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By Glenn Schroeder

American soldiers are rolling into Poland Thursday.

U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and are heading for Zagan, where they'll be based.

Poles have wanted U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

But there are anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.

Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria.

Russia says it views the arrival of 3,000 US soldiers in Poland as a threat to its own security.

This is the largest US military reinforcement of Europe in decades.