American troops and tanks on the move in Poland

American soldiers are rolling into Poland Thursday.
U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and are heading for Zagan, where they'll be based.
Poles have wanted U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.
But there are anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.
Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria.
Russia says it views the arrival of 3,000 US soldiers in Poland as a threat to its own security.
This is the largest US military reinforcement of Europe in decades.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}