Posted: 1:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

American Airlines plane found with cocaine in nose gear compartment

Report: Plane had arrived from Miami FL

American Airlines
By Don Bishop

An American Airlines plane in Tulsa for maintenance is found to have seven bricks of cocaine stashed in the nose gear.

American Airlines employees found the stash on Sunday.

The plane had made stops in Columbia and Miami before coming here.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents are investigating.

No one has been arrested. 

