Amazon tries to match Walmart's free-shipping deal

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Steve Berg
Amazon might be feeling the heat from Walmart.
Business Insider says Amazon has lowered the price of purchases that qualify for free shipping from $49 to $35, which now matches Walmart's free shipping threshold of $35 and over.
But Walmart offers free two-day shipping to anyone.
Amazon only has free two-day shipping for its Prime customers, who pay $99 a year for Prime membership.
Of course, Prime membership offers a lot more than just free shipping.
All that said, Amazon still dominates online retail with $107 billion in sales compared to about $14 billion for Walmart, while Walmart dominates overall revenues.
