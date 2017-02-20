Amazon tries to match Walmart's free-shipping deal

Shipping orders go by on a conveyor belt at Amazon's San Bernardino Fulfillment Center in 2013. Amazon has decreased the minimum amount for users to qualify for free shipping from $49 to $35. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Amazon might be feeling the heat from Walmart.

Business Insider says Amazon has lowered the price of purchases that qualify for free shipping from $49 to $35, which now matches Walmart's free shipping threshold of $35 and over.

But Walmart offers free two-day shipping to anyone.

Amazon only has free two-day shipping for its Prime customers, who pay $99 a year for Prime membership.

Of course, Prime membership offers a lot more than just free shipping.

All that said, Amazon still dominates online retail with $107 billion in sales compared to about $14 billion for Walmart, while Walmart dominates overall revenues.

