Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Alleged Tulsa child abusers on the run

They may be headed to Ohio

View Larger
TPD Patch
Russell Mills
TPD Patch

Related

Tulsa police investigate latest child abuse case
Oklahoma grandmother pleaded guilty to child abuse
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A pair of alleged child abusers are either still in Tulsa, or they could be headed to Ohio.

Tulsa investigators believe Christopher Smith Jr. and Shaquelle Cantrell have connections there.

Police say Smith and Cantrell have three children with them and that's worrisome.

"This wasn't the first time they have been abused and it probably won't be the last," police said.

KRMG's told the children were in the custody of a family member.  However, Smith and Cantrell reportedly took the three children during a recent supervised visit.

They haven't been seen since.  When returned, the children will be taken into DHS custody.

A possible description of the suspect's vehicle hasn't been released.

Anyone with information of the their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 