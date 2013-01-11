Alleged Tulsa child abusers on the run

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A pair of alleged child abusers are either still in Tulsa, or they could be headed to Ohio.
Tulsa investigators believe Christopher Smith Jr. and Shaquelle Cantrell have connections there.
Police say Smith and Cantrell have three children with them and that's worrisome.
"This wasn't the first time they have been abused and it probably won't be the last," police said.
KRMG's told the children were in the custody of a family member. However, Smith and Cantrell reportedly took the three children during a recent supervised visit.
They haven't been seen since. When returned, the children will be taken into DHS custody.
A possible description of the suspect's vehicle hasn't been released.
Anyone with information of the their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
