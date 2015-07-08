Alleged machete wielding robber taken into custody

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Tulsa, Okla. —
A man is a hold for ICE at the Tulsa County Jail after allegedly robbing multiple area stores.
He's accused of hitting a Walgreens, Cricket store and a Warehouse Market.
Each time, Adolfo Perez reportedly either produced a machete or knife. On two of the occasions, Perez left the store with nothing.
In fact, he was reportedly pepper sprayed by an employee at the Cricket location.
This might be why Perez allegedly committed a larceny at a Dollar General Store on Monday, instead of robbing the place. Police say witnesses followed him from the store.
Eventually, officers tracked Perez down and took him into custody.
"I located in plain view the gray and black hoodie that the suspect wore during the robberies," police said. "Perez confessed to each above robbery and provided all details of such."
His mugshot isn't available on the Tulsa County Jail website because he's a hold for ICE.
