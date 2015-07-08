Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Alleged machete wielding robber taken into custody

He's a hold for ICE

Related

Brookside Taco Bueno is armed robbery scene
Juveniles arrested after Subway restaurant robbery
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A man is a hold for ICE at the Tulsa County Jail after allegedly robbing multiple area stores.

He's accused of hitting a Walgreens, Cricket store and a Warehouse Market. 

Each time, Adolfo Perez reportedly either produced a machete or knife.  On two of the occasions, Perez left the store with nothing. 

In fact, he was reportedly pepper sprayed by an employee at the Cricket location.

This might be why Perez allegedly committed a larceny at a Dollar General Store on Monday, instead of robbing the place.  Police say witnesses followed him from the store. 

Eventually, officers tracked Perez down and took him into custody.

"I located in plain view the gray and black hoodie that the suspect wore during the robberies," police said.  "Perez confessed to each above robbery and provided all details of such."

His mugshot isn't available on the Tulsa County Jail website because he's a hold for ICE.

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 