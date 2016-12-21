Alec Baldwin doesn't get paid much to spoof Trump on 'SNL'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK, NY —
Days after late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed how much he is getting paid to host the Oscars in February, actor Alec Baldwin is sharing his pay rate for spoofing President-elect Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."
It turns out that he doesn't make as much as one may think.
During a New York Times report on Baldwin behind the scenes at the NBC sketch comedy show, Baldwin revealed that he is paid $1,400 for each stint on the show.
The interview also examined how Baldwin gets in character to play Trump. “I’m not interested much by what’s inside him,” Baldwin said, instead focusing on his movements and mannerisms.
Those same movements are perfected once Baldwin is in a full wig and makeup -- the wig, of which, is custom-made for the actor.
“It helps him transform instantly,” "SNL" hair designer Jodi Mancuso said. “The minute it goes on with the makeup, it’s like, ‘Oh, I get it.’”
And as far as Trump's many criticisms of Baldwin's performance on the show, The Times reported that Baldwin thinks it's funny.
