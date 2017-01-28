Follow us on

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban

Other companies offering services and money

immigration ban protest
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

One of the founders of the internet hospitality site Airbnb is offering those affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban a free place to stay.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. Legal permanent residents -- green card and visa-holders -- from those seven countries who were out of the United States after Friday cannot return to the U.S. for three months.

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” Brian Chesky posted Saturday on Facebook. “Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence.”

