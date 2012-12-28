Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Agents make arrest after partially burned body found

Victim also had a fractured neck

By Michael Purdy

Blaine County, Okla. —

We have new information regarding a partially-burned body of a female being discovered last week in Blaine County.  

OSBI reports 35-year-old Alan Brower was arrested on Friday in connection with the homicide.  

Brower was said to be living with the victim, Karlie Pierce.  KRMG's told three kids were also living at the residence.  

So far, few details regarding the homicide has been released.  We do know Pierce suffered a fractured neck.

Brower has been booked into the Blaine County Jail.  He faces counts of first-degree murder, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree burglary.

We will continue to update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.  

