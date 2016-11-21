Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Adults, children displaced following apartment fire

A cause for the fire hasn't been released

View Larger
Fire truck
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

Related

Tulsa crews work midtown apartment fire
Nebraska town may ban cigarette smoking in apartments
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Two adults and eight children are displaced, following a Tulsa apartment fire Monday night.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m.

KRMG's told flames were clearly visible, as crews arrived at the Bradford Apartments, near East 36th and North Peoria Avenue. 

TFD reports it took 15 minutes to put out the blaze.  A few people had to be rescued from the second floor. 

So far, a cause for the fire hasn't been released.

The Red Cross is said to be helping the people who were displaced by the fire.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 