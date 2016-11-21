Adults, children displaced following apartment fire

By Michael Purdy

Two adults and eight children are displaced, following a Tulsa apartment fire Monday night.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m.

KRMG's told flames were clearly visible, as crews arrived at the Bradford Apartments, near East 36th and North Peoria Avenue.

TFD reports it took 15 minutes to put out the blaze. A few people had to be rescued from the second floor.

So far, a cause for the fire hasn't been released.

The Red Cross is said to be helping the people who were displaced by the fire.