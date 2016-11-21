Adults, children displaced following apartment fire

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Two adults and eight children are displaced, following a Tulsa apartment fire Monday night.
The fire started around 8:30 p.m.
KRMG's told flames were clearly visible, as crews arrived at the Bradford Apartments, near East 36th and North Peoria Avenue.
TFD reports it took 15 minutes to put out the blaze. A few people had to be rescued from the second floor.
So far, a cause for the fire hasn't been released.
The Red Cross is said to be helping the people who were displaced by the fire.
