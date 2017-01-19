Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61

Bill Paxton, left, and Justin Cornwell present the award for favorite dramatic movie actor at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Bill Paxton of "Aliens" and "Titanic" movie fame, has died from complications from surgery, according to TMZ.

Paxton was 61 years old and had starred in a string of movie hits over his long career, including "Twister" and "Hatfield and McCoys."

He was working on the new CBS series "Training Day," when he died.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the family said in a statement reported by TMZ.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

He leaves behind two children and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury.