Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:28 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61

Family released statement

View Larger
Jan. 18, 2017
Vince Bucci
Bill Paxton, left, and Justin Cornwell present the award for favorite dramatic movie actor at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Related

Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61
Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61
Vasectomy didn’t stop Georgia couple from having a baby anyway
Barbara Pierce Bush to headline Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Texas
Trump slams New York Times ad set to air during Academy Awards

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOLLYWOOD, Ca —

Actor Bill Paxton of "Aliens" and "Titanic" movie fame, has died from complications from surgery, according to TMZ.

Paxton was 61 years old and had starred in a string of movie hits over his long career, including "Twister" and "Hatfield and McCoys."

He was working on the new CBS series "Training Day," when he died.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the family said in a statement reported by TMZ.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

He leaves behind two children and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 