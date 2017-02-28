Accused murderer thought to be hiding in Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
TULSA, Ok —
Latwon Goff is accused of shooting two people during a robbery.
Police believe he could be in Tulsa, because he's from the area. Goff was first charwged as charged as a youthful offender in 2014 for armed robbery, larceny and carrying a concealed weapon. He was convicted on those charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to 15 years in a juvenile facility.
In December 2016, all his charges were dropped after a court review, and Goff was released. Now Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzeiler says that was an error.
Goff is now 18-years-old and Texas police think he robbed and killed someone in Dallas.
Anyone with information regarding this murder or the whereabouts of Latwon Goff is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Shelton, #7760, at 214-671-3612 or c.shelton@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to report #040603-2017 or Call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.
Web Tips- http://tulsacrimestoppers.org
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}