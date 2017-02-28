Follow us on

Posted: 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Accused murderer thought to be hiding in Tulsa

Latwon Goff
Latwon Goff

TULSA, Ok —

Latwon Goff is accused of shooting two people during a robbery. 

Police believe he could be in Tulsa, because he's from the area. Goff was first charwged as charged as a youthful offender in 2014 for armed robbery, larceny and carrying a concealed weapon. He was convicted on those charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to 15 years in a juvenile facility.

In December 2016, all his charges were dropped after a court review, and Goff was released. Now Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzeiler says that was an error.

Goff is now 18-years-old and Texas police think he robbed and killed someone in Dallas. 

Anyone with information regarding this murder or the whereabouts of Latwon Goff is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Shelton, #7760, at 214-671-3612 or c.shelton@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to report #040603-2017 or Call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.

Web Tips- http://tulsacrimestoppers.org      

