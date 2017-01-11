Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Accused child molester found dead in Oklahoma

His skull was found at a park

Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

By Michael Purdy

Jenks, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding a man accused of molesting an 11-year-old in Jenks, back in 2009. 

The U.S. Marshals Service says Russell Wilson bonded out of jail back in 2011 and then disappeared.

"One of our deputies here in the office went to work trying to find this guy and could not find a single trace for years and years," U.S. Marshals Service said.

Fast forward to 2015, when a hiker found a skull that appeared to have a gunshot wound.  The skull was located at Arrowhead State Park, near Lake Eufaula. 

DNA results recently came back, confirming the skull belonged to Wilson.  Investigators believe he took his own life.

