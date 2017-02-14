Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

ABC names first black woman to headline "Bachelorette"

13th season premieres May 22

Rachel Lindsay named ABC's first black "Bachelorette"
This image provided by ABC shows Rachel Lindsay, who ABC named as its first black woman to be the “Bachelorette” for the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Mitch Haaseth/ABC via AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

For the first time in the show's history, ABC's "The Bachelorette" will be a black woman.

Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old Dallas attorney, will lead the 13th season of "The Bachelorette," beginning in May.

The announcement came last night on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season of "The Bachelor."

Lindsay has yet to be eliminated from the dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall.

