ABC names first black woman to headline "Bachelorette"

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
For the first time in the show's history, ABC's "The Bachelorette" will be a black woman.
Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old Dallas attorney, will lead the 13th season of "The Bachelorette," beginning in May.
The announcement came last night on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season of "The Bachelor."
Lindsay has yet to be eliminated from the dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall.
