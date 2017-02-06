Large tumor removed from Mississippi man

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, Roger Logan holds up a smartphone that shows a photo of him with a 130-pound tumor before a surgery to remove it at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. Logan, a Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat, has had the 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield. (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

A California doctor removed a 130-pound tumor from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat.

Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.

The tumor probably started as an ingrown hair that became infected, swelled and developed its own blood supply, Logan's surgeon, Dr. Vipul Dev, told the Bakersfield Californian.

It sprouted from his lower abdomen more than a decade ago.

Doctors told him: "You're just fat, it's just fat," Logan told KERO-TV in Bakersfield.

The tumor grew so massive that it hung to the floor when he sat. "I used to equate it, you just put a strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging," Logan said.

Virtually unable to move, he spent most of his time in a recliner in one room of his home.