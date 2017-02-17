Japanese reactor cleanup worse than expected

This Feb. 16, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) shows a remote-controlled "scorpion" robot inside the Unit 2 reactor's containment vessel at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Robot probes sent to one of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear reactors have suggested worse-than-anticipated challenges for the plant's ongoing cleanup. (TEPCO via AP Photo)

By Glenn Schroeder

Robot probes sent to one of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear reactors have suggested worse-than-anticipated challenges for the plant's ongoing cleanup.

The plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. said the remote-controlled "scorpion" robot was sent into the Unit 2 reactor's containment vessel Thursday to investigate the area around the core that had melted six years ago, but its crawling function failed while climbing over highly radioactive debris.

The robot, carrying a dosimeter, thermometer and two small cameras, transmitted some data and visuals but could not locate melted fuel - key information to determine how to remove debris out of the reactor.

The robot was abandoned inside the vessel at a location where it won't block a future probe.

Preliminary examinations over the past few weeks have detected structural damage to planned robot routes and higher-than-expected radiation inside the Unit 2 containment chamber, suggesting the need to revise robot designs and probes.

Similar probes are being planned for the two other melted reactors. A tiny waterproof robot that can go underwater will be sent to Unit 1 in coming weeks, but experts haven't figured out a way to access badly torn Unit 3.