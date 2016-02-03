IRS automated systems getting better at catching tax cheats

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Steve Berg
You might be tempted to cheat on your taxes, but it's not a good idea.
Besides the fact it's wrong, Forbes Magazine says the automated systems at the IRS are getting better at spotting 'funny business' and generating an audit.
Two of the most common examples of cheating are padding those charitable deductions and business expenses.
Also common, claiming tax credits that you're not really entitled to.
Sometimes people make honest mistakes, but if the IRS sees it's a frequent habit, you're likely to wind up under the microscope.
