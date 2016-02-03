Follow us on

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

IRS automated systems getting better at catching tax cheats

And audits are no fun

IRS
By Steve Berg

You might be tempted to cheat on your taxes, but it's not a good idea.

Besides the fact it's wrong, Forbes Magazine says the automated systems at the IRS are getting better at spotting 'funny business' and generating an audit.

Two of the most common examples of cheating are padding those charitable deductions and business expenses. 

Also common, claiming tax credits that you're not really entitled to.

Sometimes people make honest mistakes, but if the IRS sees it's a frequent habit, you're likely to wind up under the microscope.

Click here to read more from Forbes.

