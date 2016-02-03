IRS automated systems getting better at catching tax cheats

In 2014, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly 55,000 complaints about tax scams.

By Steve Berg

You might be tempted to cheat on your taxes, but it's not a good idea.

Besides the fact it's wrong, Forbes Magazine says the automated systems at the IRS are getting better at spotting 'funny business' and generating an audit.

Two of the most common examples of cheating are padding those charitable deductions and business expenses.

Also common, claiming tax credits that you're not really entitled to.

Sometimes people make honest mistakes, but if the IRS sees it's a frequent habit, you're likely to wind up under the microscope.

