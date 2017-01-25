Follow us on

Updated: 6:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

75-year-old woman, son survive flying through tornado in bathtub

Son says he has no idea how high they went

Tornado
Willoughby Owen / Moment / Getty Images
Tornado (stock photo)

Severe weather kills 19 in Georgia and Mississippi; death toll could rise

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SMITHLAND, Texas —

As deadly storms slammed Southern states on Saturday, a twister reportedly tore into a home, tossing a 75-year-old woman and her son into the air as they huddled in a bathtub.

Miraculously, the pair survived.

According to KSLA, Rickey Williams and his mother, Charlesletta, of Smithland, Texas, said their perilous ride began that evening after they watched a weather report about a possible tornado in the area.

"I don't know what it was is, but it started, 'Woo woo, woo,'" Charlesletta told KSLA.

Williams said he and his mother hurried to the bathroom, where they took refuge in the tub just before the tornado struck their home. 

"The whole house started shaking," Williams told KSLA. "I heard, like, a 'poof,' and I knew the roof came off."

Then they were lifted into the air, spinning, Williams said.

Moments later, when they came down, it "felt like someone placed us on the ground," Williams told KSLA.

Mary Taylor, Charlesletta's daughter, believes a higher power was at work.

"God was watching over her," Taylor said.

