71-year-old busted in Tulsa for trafficking

By Michael Purdy

A 71-year-old Bristow man may be spending his remaining time inside prison.



This comes after Tulsa officers stopped a vehicle John Hunter was in on Wednesday, at 2400 East I44 westbound.



"I located one baggie of a clear crystal-like substance in Hunter's crotch," police said. "I immediately suspected this substance to be meth. Further search yielded one additional baggie that dropped from Hunter's crotch."



In total, officers recovered over 25 grams of meth. For reference, anything over 20 grams gets you a trafficking count.



Police say they also confiscated $1,150.



"Hunter stated that he is retired," police said. "I know through training and experience that drug traffickers frequently carry various denominations of money on their person to make quick change for customers during drug transactions."



He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.