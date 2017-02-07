69-year-old busted for indecent exposure

By Michael Purdy

A 36-year-old woman received quite the surprise on Monday, after being awakened by her 69-year-old relative.

The incident reportedly happened on North Cheyenne.

Tulsa police were told by the victim, Samuel Collins was standing by her bed, his privates were exposed and he was being indecent. Collins allegedly said a sexually explicit comment to the victim.

"The victim told the defendant to get out of her room," police said.

She also took a picture of Collins acting indecent and showed officers when they arrived at the scene.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He was said to be "too intoxicated for the interview."





[Information from arrest and booking report]