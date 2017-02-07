Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

69-year-old busted for indecent exposure

He was said to be intoxicated

View Larger
Collins
Collins

Related

Man gets arrested for indecent exposure
Uber driver charged with indecent assault, accused of making unwanted sexual advances
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 36-year-old woman received quite the surprise on Monday, after being awakened by her 69-year-old relative.  

The incident reportedly happened on North Cheyenne.

Tulsa police were told by the victim, Samuel Collins was standing by her bed, his privates were exposed and he was being indecent.  Collins allegedly said a sexually explicit comment to the victim.  

"The victim told the defendant to get out of her room," police said.

She also took a picture of Collins acting indecent and showed officers when they arrived at the scene.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He was said to be "too intoxicated for the interview."


[Information from arrest and booking report]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 