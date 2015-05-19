Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

64-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle wreck

The other driver was treated and released

View Larger
OHP Motorcycles
Shelby Travis
(File Photo)

By Michael Purdy

Pittsburg County, Okla. —

A 64-year-old woman is dead, following a two-vehicle crash in Pittsburg County on Saturday.

The collision happened around 11:25 a.m., two miles north of Haywood.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol tell us Kathy Smith attempted to turn into a driveway on Haywood Road and she did this in front of a second vehicle.

"Vehicle-2 collided with Vehicle-1 (Smith) and driver of Vehicle-1 was pinned for approximately 30 minutes," OHP said.  "She was extracted by McAlester Fire Department using the Hurst Rescue Tool." 

Smith was later pronounced dead at the hospital.  The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released.

OHP lists the cause of the crash as an "improper left turn."

