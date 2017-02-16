57-year-old returns home, gets busted for meth lab

By Michael Purdy

A 57-year-old convicted felon returned to jail on Wednesday.



This happened after a search warrant was utilized at a home on South Gary Place.



It didn't take long for officers to find illegal items inside the residence. Tulsa police say they recovered meth, baggies and a digital scale inside the master bedroom.



The search didn't end there.



"Officers also found remnants of a meth lab in the back area of the house by the water heater," police said. "Officers found two previous 1-pot vessels containing white sludge, one 2-liter bottle with tubing coming out of the lid (which is typical of a gas generator), a shot glass containing ammonium nitrate and myriatic acid. All indicate a 1-pot cook."



Peter Baker wasn't home when officers arrived, but did eventually return and he was taken into custody. Baker was booked on counts of endeavoring to manufacture and possession of a controlled drug with intent.





