Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

54-year-old woman busted for several meth labs

Officers also recovered a stolen motorcycle

By Michael Purdy

Coweta, Okla. —

A 54-year-old Coweta woman is in a lot of trouble for shaking and baking illegal drugs.

In fact, a Tulsa newspaper reports police and Wagoner County deputies found 19 "shake and bake" meth labs inside her residence on Tuesday.  They also located meth, marijuana and a motorcycle reported stolen out of Broken Arrow. 

“The Sheriff’s Office is aggressively seeking out people who use and (sell) narcotics in our county and working hard to take the drug dealers off our streets,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release.

Apryl Jeske was taken to the Wagoner County Jail.  She faces multiple counts including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of stolen property.

