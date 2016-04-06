54-year-old woman busted for several meth labs

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
Coweta, Okla. —
A 54-year-old Coweta woman is in a lot of trouble for shaking and baking illegal drugs.
In fact, a Tulsa newspaper reports police and Wagoner County deputies found 19 "shake and bake" meth labs inside her residence on Tuesday. They also located meth, marijuana and a motorcycle reported stolen out of Broken Arrow.
“The Sheriff’s Office is aggressively seeking out people who use and (sell) narcotics in our county and working hard to take the drug dealers off our streets,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release.
Apryl Jeske was taken to the Wagoner County Jail. She faces multiple counts including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of stolen property.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}