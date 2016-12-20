Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

53-year-old man busted for prostitution

He reportedly came into contact with an undercover officer

Darryl Ligons
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 53-year-old was taken into custody on Monday, after making an illegal agreement with the wrong person.

Everything started when Darryl Ligons came into contact with an undercover officer near 81st and Mingo.

"Suspect agreed to a sexual act with an undercover officer for a set amount of money," police said. 

Ligons then agreed to a location with the undercover officer and was promptly taken into custody.  The agreed upon amount was not released. 

Police say Ligons was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces a count of engaging in prostitution. 

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

