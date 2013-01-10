52-year-old Oklahoma man arrested for rape

By Michael Purdy

A 52-year-old Noble man is back in jail, after being accused of raping a 27-year-old victim.

Mark Tullis reportedly picked the victim up and took her back to his residence. This was said to be a shed, used as a home.

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper he then reportedly threatened her with a knife, tried to strangle her with a cord and forced her to have sex. Tullis also allegedly kept the victim overnight.

This wasn't his first rodeo.

Tullis was released from prison back in September, after serving time for a 2004 sexual assault.

He's currently being held at the Cleveland County Jail and no bail has been set.