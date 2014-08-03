51-year-old reportedly commits robbery inside Oklahoma courthouse

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
A 51-year-old Oklahoma City man has allegedly been busy recently, committing crimes.
An OKC newspaper reports Robert Bruner was due in court on Thursday for a larceny.
Detectives followed him into the courthouse because it's believed he's responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station. Despite showing up to the courthouse, Bruner didn't stick around the courtroom.
Instead, Bruner reportedly stole money from a snack bar inside the courthouse.
"As I walked around the corner I observed Robert running from the snack bar and he had a large amount of cash in his left hand," the OKC newspaper got from a police report.
He was quickly subdued and arrested.
