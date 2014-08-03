51-year-old reportedly commits robbery inside Oklahoma courthouse

By Michael Purdy

A 51-year-old Oklahoma City man has allegedly been busy recently, committing crimes.

An OKC newspaper reports Robert Bruner was due in court on Thursday for a larceny.

Detectives followed him into the courthouse because it's believed he's responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station. Despite showing up to the courthouse, Bruner didn't stick around the courtroom.

Instead, Bruner reportedly stole money from a snack bar inside the courthouse.

"As I walked around the corner I observed Robert running from the snack bar and he had a large amount of cash in his left hand," the OKC newspaper got from a police report.

He was quickly subdued and arrested.



