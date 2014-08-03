Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

51-year-old reportedly commits robbery inside Oklahoma courthouse

He was there for a larceny case

OKC police
OKC police

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

A 51-year-old Oklahoma City man has allegedly been busy recently, committing crimes.  

An OKC newspaper reports Robert Bruner was due in court on Thursday for a larceny.  

Detectives followed him into the courthouse because it's believed he's responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station.  Despite showing up to the courthouse, Bruner didn't stick around the courtroom.

Instead, Bruner reportedly stole money from a snack bar inside the courthouse.

"As I walked around the corner I observed Robert running from the snack bar and he had a large amount of cash in his left hand," the OKC newspaper got from a police report.  

He was quickly subdued and arrested.


