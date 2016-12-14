5-month-old found unresponsive in Owasso

By Michael Purdy

Rogers County deputies are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy.

Deputies arrived at an Owasso residence on Friday and found the unresponsive infant. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff's department tells us they also recovered something else.

"They did locate several items of meth and some needles and things of that nature," sheriff's department said.

The infant will be tested to see if he has drugs in his system. The results could take up to a month.

As of right now, the drugs are not being connected to the boy's death.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.