Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

5-month-old found unresponsive in Owasso

The boy was later pronounced dead

View Larger
Ambulance
MattGush
(Getty File Photo)

Related

Baby dolphin dies because of tourist selfies
9-month-old baby dies after sexual assault, officials say
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Owasso, Okla. —

Rogers County deputies are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy.  

Deputies arrived at an Owasso residence on Friday and found the unresponsive infant.  The boy was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.    

Sheriff's department tells us they also recovered something else.

"They did locate several items of meth and some needles and things of that nature," sheriff's department said.

The infant will be tested to see if he has drugs in his system.  The results could take up to a month.  

As of right now, the drugs are not being connected to the boy's death.  

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 