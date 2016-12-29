Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

3.77 billion year old bacteria fossil may be Earth's oldest, scientists say

Really older than dirt

NASA Cosmos 5
ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion).   

Related

WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York
7 things to know now: Trump on wiretap; nude photos of Marines; Obamacare repeal
Former intelligence chief Clapper denies Trump Tower wiretap
WATCH: Man in hockey mask attacks reporter during live broadcast
Marines accused of sharing nude photos of female colleagues, reports say

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

QUEBEC, Canada —

Researchers believe they have found proof of the oldest life on Earth -- bacteria that was living on rock formations 3.77 billion years ago.

Matthew S. Dodd, Dominic Papineau and other researchers at the University College London studied geological formations from the Nuvvuagittuq area near Quebec, Canada.

>> Read more trending stories

The bacteria lived near hydrothermal vents on the sea floor that spewed hot, mineral rich water, researchers wrote in the study, “Evidence for Early Life in Earth’s Oldest Hydrothermal Vent Precipitates,” which was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

“It’s exciting to find life had managed to get a grip and start to evolve on Earth so quickly after the planets formed," Dodd told USA Today. “It gives me … high hopes of finding life elsewhere in the universe.”

 Researchers estimate the fossils to be between 3.77 to 4.28 billion years old.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 