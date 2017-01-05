Follow us on

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    28-year-old busted for prostitution

    They met up in a motel room

    Marcell Vickers
    By Michael Purdy

    Tulsa, Okla. —

    A 28-year-old man apparently wanted to party and play Wednesday night.

    KRMG's told Marcell Vickers contacted an undercover officer.  This happened around 10:10 p.m.

    Vickers then met the undercover officer in a hotel room on East 81st Street.

    "We discussed exchanging marijuana for sex," an officer said.

    That was enough to arrest Vickers for engaging in prostitution.  He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.


    [Information from arrest and booking report]

