28-year-old busted for prostitution

By Michael Purdy

A 28-year-old man apparently wanted to party and play Wednesday night.



KRMG's told Marcell Vickers contacted an undercover officer. This happened around 10:10 p.m.



Vickers then met the undercover officer in a hotel room on East 81st Street.



"We discussed exchanging marijuana for sex," an officer said.



That was enough to arrest Vickers for engaging in prostitution. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.





[Information from arrest and booking report]