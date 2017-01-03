28-year-old busted following vehicle, foot chase

By Michael Purdy

A 28-year-old is in the Tulsa County Jail following a vehicle and foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Everything began around 12:40 a.m., when officers tried to pull Hurbano Esparza over near 11th and 129th East Avenue. He allegedly made an illegal turn.

Instead of stopping, police say a pursuit began, but it didn't last very long. Esparza stopped behind a McDonald's, near I-44.

He then jumped out of his vehicle and tried to run. However, Esparza was unsuccessful and he ended up in handcuffs.

No word on why Esparza didn't stop for officers.