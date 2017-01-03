Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly reportedly leaving to take job with NBC

    Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

    28-year-old busted following vehicle, foot chase

    No word on why he tried to get away

    Esparza
    By Michael Purdy

    Tulsa, Okla. —

    A 28-year-old is in the Tulsa County Jail following a vehicle and foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.

    Everything began around 12:40 a.m., when officers tried to pull Hurbano Esparza over near 11th and 129th East Avenue.  He allegedly made an illegal turn. 

    Instead of stopping, police say a pursuit began, but it didn't last very long.   Esparza stopped behind a McDonald's, near I-44. 

    He then jumped out of his vehicle and tried to run.  However, Esparza was unsuccessful and he ended up in handcuffs.

    No word on why Esparza didn't stop for officers. 

