Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

25 percent of American men have HPV genital infections - linked to cancer

Vaccines can prevent infections

View Larger
Emergency Room
Eric Thayer
(Getty)

Related

Thousands of medical records may have been compromised
Medical experts warn against reliance on smart phone health apps

By Glenn Schroeder

The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers.

Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment.

And most adults will get an HPV infection at some point in their lives.

But high-risk HPV can cause cancer in the mouth and upper throat, cervical cancer in women and other cancers.

Less harmful strains can cause genital warts.

Vaccines can prevent infections but experts say vaccination rates in pre-teens and young adults are too low.

High-risk HPV poses cancer risks to people who are infected and to their sexual partners, who can catch HPV even when the infections are silent.

The study "just underscores that you need to vaccinate boys as well as girls, " said Debbie Saslow, an HPV specialist at the American Cancer Society.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 