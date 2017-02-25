2-month-old found unsupervised outside Tulsa Lowe's

By Michael Purdy

KRMG has learned two people were taken into custody on Friday, for child endangerment.

Tulsa police say they discovered a 2-month-old inside a vehicle at the Lowe's on 71st.

"It was about 34 degree wind chill and the back window was wide open," police said. "While officers were rendering aid to the infant they noticed a syringe with dark liquid in it next to the child's seat. The syringe was uncapped with the exposed needle facing up - right next to the infant."

The liquid tested positive for meth.

In addition to the child and meth, officers also located the mother.

"Officers discovered the child's mother ( Kathleen Keenan) passed out behind the front seats of the pickup," police said. "She had marijuana and meth on or near her. In the ashtray were two more baggies of meth."

A short time later, the child's father, Ervin Thompson, exited the store.

Keenan and Thompson were both booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

The child was taken into DHS custody.