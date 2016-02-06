2 additional flu deaths announced in Oklahoma

By Michael Purdy

We have some bad news regarding the flu in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced two more Oklahomans have died of the flu. This brings the total to eight, so far.

This flu season, Tulsa County has had three deaths. No other county in Oklahoma has more than one.

The department tells us 455 people have been hospitalized since early October, including 102 in Tulsa County.

You can still get a flu shots. Also, make sure to wash your hands throughout the day.