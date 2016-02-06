Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

2 additional flu deaths announced in Oklahoma

455 people have been hospitalized since early October

View Larger
Flu shot
KIRO7

Related

Local child dies from the flu
Tulsa Health Department debunks flu shot myth
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

We have some bad news regarding the flu in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the  Oklahoma State Department of Health announced two more Oklahomans have died of the flu.  This brings the total to eight, so far. 

This flu season, Tulsa County has had three deaths.  No other county in Oklahoma has more than one.   

The department tells us 455 people have been hospitalized since early October, including 102 in Tulsa County.  

You can still get a flu shots.  Also, make sure to wash your hands throughout the day. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 