Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. —
A man shot and killed an intruder at his home before learning the victim, a 17-year-old, was let into the home by his 14-year-old daughter, according to multiple reports.
The slain teenager, identified in a news release obtained by the Augusta Chronicle as Jordan Middleton, was let into the family's home in Grovetown to visit with the 14-year-old girl, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office found Middleton dead around 2:50 a.m. after they were called to investigate reports of a burglary in progress. He was found in the home's foyer with a gunshot wound to the chest, deputies said.
">February 25, 2017
Teenager shot to death after a young girl sneaks him into her home. We are told her father thought he was intruding.https://t.co/HAMJCgfvgl— Samantha Williams (@SamanthaWJBF)https://t.co/HAMJCgfvgl— Samantha Williams (@SamanthaWJBF) February 25, 2017
Teenager shot to death after a young girl sneaks him into her home. We are told her father thought he was intruding.
The homeowner told deputies that he heard noises coming from downstairs early Saturday and armed himself to investigate the sounds. He found the family dog barking at the guest bedroom, deputies said.
He said that he was armed and demanded the intruder identify himself. When a second warning was met with silence, the man went into the room, deputies said.
He spotted Middleton running out of the room's closet, and shot him in the upper chest, according to authorities. "He was just a great kid," Evans High School basketball coach Kevin Kenny told WJBF. "(He was) very likable, always had a smile on his face."
Kenny coached Middleton for two years before the teenager transferred to Grovetown High School, according to WJBF.
"You know, anytime you lose a young life like that and have that situation, it's shocking, it really is," Kenny said. "It's a terrible tragedy for both families. My heart goes out to both of them."
No charges have been filed in the case. Authorities continue to investigate.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}