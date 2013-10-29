14-year old beaten, dumped into Mingo Creek

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are investigating after a 14-year old Hispanic boy is beaten.

Police responded to an area near 31st and Mingo last night where the victim was found to have been beaten so badly, that it was hard for him to speak.

"The police helicopter was called out as well as other officers to assist with a search of the area, all of the dumpsters," TPD Sergeant Stephen Florea said.

"After an extensive search of the area no body or injured person was discovered."

We're told a friend of the victim was dumped into a dumpster near Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

Police searched the area, but no one was located.