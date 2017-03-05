13-foot gator pulled from swimming area

Alligator trappers pull a 13-foot gator from the swimming zone at Silver Glen Springs Recreational Area on Saturday. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

An alligator estimated by a sheriff’s deputy at 13 feet long decided to take a swim in a Florida park Saturday.

A reptile that size is not usually cause for alarm, except this one took a dip in a designated swimming area at Silver Glen Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest. That, obviously, was a problem.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, gathered some trappers and pulled the gator ashore, then posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Crikey!! Look at the size of that gator!”