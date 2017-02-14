Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A zombie invasion could happen at any time and Illinois lawmakers aren’t taking any chances.
Just take AMC’s hugely successful zombie series “The Walking Dead,” in which a disease outbreak created a wasteland populated by creatures chasing the surviving humans. You never know when an outbreak might occur, plunging society into total chaos as hungry zombies search for human food.
Actually, Illinois House members are hoping to draw attention to emergency preparedness and natural disasters, CNN reported.
They passed a resolution on Thursday that declared October 2017 “Zombie Preparedness Month.”
“If citizens of Illinois are prepared for zombies, (then) they are prepared for any natural disaster,” the resolution said.
The resolution also urged “Illinoisans to educate themselves about natural disasters and take steps to create a stockpile of food, water and other emergency supplies that can last up to 72 hours.”
According to Illinois lawmakers, more than 60 percent of Americans are not practicing or preparing for natural disasters and only 39 percent have developed an emergency plan.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}