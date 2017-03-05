Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:23 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A beloved and popular hippopotamus at the National Zoological Park in San Salvador, El Salvador, may have been neglected and not brutally beaten to death, according to an autopsy report.
The report suggests Gustavito, a 15-year-old hippo who died on Feb. 26 after suffering for several days, died from poor care and not a beating attack that left the young animal with stab wounds and bruises, as the zoo’s director first reported last week.
Prosecutors are now pointing to the hippo’s autopsy, which reportedly found no puncture wounds on the animal’s body, the BBC reported. The report instead said Gustavito died of pulmonary hemorrhaging, or bleeding in his lungs, and that the bleeding was caused by poor care.
The culture minister, Silvia Elena Regalado, said the autopsy conclusion did not rule out a beating attack, either, because the stress of such an attack could have caused the hemorrhaging, AFP reported.
Related: Beloved hippo beaten to death in El Salvador zoo stunning nation
But a workers’ union within the culture agency said Gustavito had been sick for more than two weeks before his death and accused authorities of failing to help the animal, according to a report from Yahoo.
Zoo officials announced last week that Gustavito was beaten with knives, rocks and metal bars last Tuesday night. Zoo director Vladan Henriquez said at a news conference later in the week that workers didn’t notice the hippo was injured right away, until he refused to leave his pool and stopped eating.
>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here
Henriquez also said when workers took a closer look at the hippo, they saw he was badly injured, with severe beating injuries that included wounds to his feet, the inside of his mouth and his cheek, which Henriquez said happened as he tried to defend himself during the attack.
There were no surveillance cameras at the hippo’s enclosure, so officials can’t say for sure exactly what happened.
Hippos can live up to 50 years in the wild, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.
">February 28, 2017
Forgive us Gustavito. We are humans, we like to kill that's in our nature... #Gustavito#MAJDCU— oscar michel (@oscarmichel8)#Gustavito#MAJDCU— oscar michel (@oscarmichel8) February 28, 2017
Forgive us Gustavito. We are humans, we like to kill that's in our nature...
">February 27, 2017
Whoever did this has to pay. My heart goes out to you and your keepers; may you rest in peace. #Gustavito#ElSalvadorpic.twitter.com/h4SiVwasCk— Gigi Perla (@gigiips22)#Gustavito#ElSalvadorpic.twitter.com/h4SiVwasCk— Gigi Perla (@gigiips22) February 27, 2017
Whoever did this has to pay. My heart goes out to you and your keepers; may you rest in peace.
">February 28, 2017
Rest in peace #Gustavitopic.twitter.com/f2G9lhHOtd— Jonathan Sword (@jonathansword)#Gustavitopic.twitter.com/f2G9lhHOtd— Jonathan Sword (@jonathansword) February 28, 2017
Rest in peace
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}