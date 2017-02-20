Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:16 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
PalmBeachPost.com
A group of Florida high school football players are being called heroes after lifting a truck to help save a woman’s life, according to WESH TV.
The victim, Susan Gentry, pushed her daughter out of the way right before the truck ran into her at an Orlando crosswalk.
“The tire was on her chest and was suffocating her,” Mark Gentry, her husband, told WESH.
Gentry and others tried to help, but couldn't lift the heavy vehicle off his pinned wife. As Gentry shouted for help, four high school football players, who also happened to be on the weightlifting team, quickly responded, heaving the truck up just long enough to pull Susan Gentry out from under it.
“Right place at the right time,” one of the players, Mario Hernandez, said.
“There’s a reason for everything.”
Gentry, who has been transferred out of the trauma unit, has a fractured pelvis and several bruised ribs.
"She's doing much better," Mark Gentry said as he thanked the players for their help.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}