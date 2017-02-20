An Orlando woman was injured by a truck that veered out of control, hitting her at a crosswalk and pinning her underneath. Members of a high school football team helped save her life.

By Sarah Elsesser

PalmBeachPost.com

A group of Florida high school football players are being called heroes after lifting a truck to help save a woman’s life, according to WESH TV.

The victim, Susan Gentry, pushed her daughter out of the way right before the truck ran into her at an Orlando crosswalk.

“The tire was on her chest and was suffocating her,” Mark Gentry, her husband, told WESH.

Gentry and others tried to help, but couldn't lift the heavy vehicle off his pinned wife. As Gentry shouted for help, four high school football players, who also happened to be on the weightlifting team, quickly responded, heaving the truck up just long enough to pull Susan Gentry out from under it.

“Right place at the right time,” one of the players, Mario Hernandez, said.

“There’s a reason for everything.”

Gentry, who has been transferred out of the trauma unit, has a fractured pelvis and several bruised ribs.

"She's doing much better," Mark Gentry said as he thanked the players for their help.