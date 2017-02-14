Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
A teenager battling cancer in Ireland is thanking strangers around the world for raising enough money to help her get treatment in Houston, Texas.
Shauntelle Tynan, 18, shared a video on YouTube on Feb. 12 titled, "The Most Important Video I’ll Ever Make."
"I don’t want to die," Tynan said through tears in the video.
She said in the video that it is important for her to get to Texas for treatment. Doctors told her that without the treatment, her chances of survival are slim.
The treatment and travel are expensive. Tynan needed to raise at least €350,000, equal to about $370,000.
"We’ve currently been emailing my government to try and get them to help me," said Shauntelle. "If you fly outside Europe, they don’t help with medical costs."
Just two days after sharing the video, Tynan's GoFundMe page has surpassed its €500,000 goal, raising more than €638,000, or over $674,000.
Tynan was overjoyed to get the help she needed from people around the world.
"I haven’t stopped crying, I haven’t slept. We live in a mighty little country and I can’t believe that people have been so good," Tynan said, according to The Independent.
Tynan will move to Texas in March for treatment.
In a Facebook uodate posted Tuesday, Tynan thanked her supporters said she’s excited to share the good news with her younger siblings, ages 10 and 6, when they get home from school.
"I am so excited for my little brother & sister to come home from school to hear that I have made enough to go to Texas!" she wrote. "Finally, their big sister can be there for them again! I will never be able to express just how thankful I am, as this Valentine’s Day I didn’t just receive a teddy or a card, but the chance of life!"
