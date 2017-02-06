Formerly conjoined twins celebrate first birthday apart

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
VALHALLA, N.Y. —
Just two weeks after undergoing a successful separation surgery, formerly conjoined twin girls are celebrating their first birthday.
Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho were born conjoined at the base of their spine on Feb. 4, 2016. They underwent a groundbreaking separation surgery at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New York, last month, according to WPIX.
The hospital shared photos of the girls' birthday celebration to Facebook. The toddlers wore crowns and tutus and indulged in some cake.
"We were looking forward to Ballenie and Bellanie's first birthday with so much anticipation," Laurilin Marte, the twins' mother, said in a news release from the hospital. "It was as if my 'little butterflies' were born again a year later, only this time without the condition that challenged them. As a mother and father you want the best for your children and with the help of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, our families and the community that has supported us, so many positive things lie ahead of them."
After a marathon two-day surgery with collaboration from more than 50 medical professionals, they were successfully separated and have been recovering well.
"After the procedure at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, the outlook for Ballenie and Bellanie is now bright," the twins' father, Abel Camacho, said in the release. "The party was as much a celebration of their first birthday as it was about the wonderful possibilities that now lie ahead of them. We couldn't be happier, or more thankful."
Camacho has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs of medical care. More than $1,000 has been raised of its $50,000 goal.
Happy Birthday! Just two weeks after undergoing a groundbreaking separation surgery, formerly conjoined twins Ballenie...Posted by Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, a member of the WMCHealth Network on Monday, February 6, 2017
Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.
